Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

It will take some more time to resolve the confusion surrounding the number of casualties, says Dr Sayedur Rahman

Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant professor of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM

It will take some more time to resolve the confusion surrounding the number of casualties in the aircraft crash in Uttara, Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on Tuesady, mentioning that a team of specialist doctors from Singapore will arrive in Dhaka at night to observe the injured.

He shared this information during a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the afternoon.

He said: “A body from Uttara Adhunik Medical College was sent to CMH. That figure caused discrepancies in our information. We have said 15 people, and CMH has 15 bodies. However, ISPR’s information says 16. It will take some time to resolve these differences.”

Sayedur said two of the burn patients admitted to the institute have been shifted to a cabin. "Additionally, 10 more patients are out of danger. Thirty people remain at risk."

He stated that since there is some discrepancy regarding the remains and the bodies, they will be able to confirm the matter after further verification.

"The government has taken all necessary measures to ensure advanced treatment for the injured. The Singaporean medical team will observe the patients at different hospitals and decide how many require advanced care. If necessary, arrangements will be made to send the injured abroad for treatment."

Topics:

Ministry of Health and Family WelfareMilestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

‘My daughter will never fall asleep hugging me again’

Police use tear gas, sound grenades during clash with students at Secretariat

HC orders formation of expert committee to probe aircraft tragedy, issues rule on compensation

Mahfuj Alam: Education secretary already removed

Latest News

Heatwave hits water, electricity supplies across much of Iran

Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

The unmournable

‘My daughter will never fall asleep hugging me again’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x