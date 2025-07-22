Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

It will take some more time to resolve the confusion surrounding the number of casualties in the aircraft crash in Uttara, Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on Tuesady, mentioning that a team of specialist doctors from Singapore will arrive in Dhaka at night to observe the injured.

He shared this information during a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the afternoon.

He said: “A body from Uttara Adhunik Medical College was sent to CMH. That figure caused discrepancies in our information. We have said 15 people, and CMH has 15 bodies. However, ISPR’s information says 16. It will take some time to resolve these differences.”

Sayedur said two of the burn patients admitted to the institute have been shifted to a cabin. "Additionally, 10 more patients are out of danger. Thirty people remain at risk."

He stated that since there is some discrepancy regarding the remains and the bodies, they will be able to confirm the matter after further verification.

"The government has taken all necessary measures to ensure advanced treatment for the injured. The Singaporean medical team will observe the patients at different hospitals and decide how many require advanced care. If necessary, arrangements will be made to send the injured abroad for treatment."