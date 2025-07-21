Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Hundreds throng burn institute to donate blood to aircraft crash victims

Volunteers urged people to register due to high demand for rare blood groups

People from all walks of life have thronged the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to donate blood for the victims of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash on Monday, July 21, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 10:53 PM

Hundreds of people of all strata have thronged the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) to donate blood to the victims of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash in a school compound at Uttara in the capital on Monday afternoon.

“I have come here to get my name registered for donating blood, hearing that there is a huge necessity of negative blood groups,” said Hasan, a student of Dhaka University. 

Like Hasan, many people were seen in queues in front of different makeshift booths set up by different organization in front of the NIBPS.

So far about 5,000 people have got registered their names by 08:30pm to donate blood to the victims of aircraft crash that left at least 20 dead including the pilot and 171 injured, mostly students of the Milestone School and College.

According ISPR, at least 70 people were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

“Mr Tanvir, 14 years, hailing from Milestone School and College has been brought dead to us at 03:30pm today (Monday),” according to a medical document signed by NIBPS Resident Surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman. 

Besides, four people were admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) with burn injuries, while one of them succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. 

According to a DMCH official, the injured people were Raiyan, 14, Jarif, 12 and Sabuja Begum, 40, while the deceased was identified as Junayet Hasan, 10. 

As the people with burn injuries were taken to the burn institute, many organizations including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Bangladesh Chhatra Federation (BCF), DU unit of Badhan, Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Jubo Shakti and Chhatra Union set up makeshift booths in front of the NIBPS. 

The volunteers were urging the people to get their names registered, saying that there was a huge demand of rare blood groups. 

“There is a demand of negative blood group. The doctors said that more blood will be needed from tomorrow morning. Therefore, we are collecting the names of people and their phone numbers,” said JCD Senior Joint General Secretary Syamal Malum. 

He said they managed at least 200 bags of blood today and listed names of at least 1000 donors. 

JCD General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir was present at the booth, among others.

Besides, NCP and Jubo Shakti jointly registered names of at least 650 donors while Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad registered 1,000 names of donors. 

However, Badhan, a voluntary blood donation organization, collected names of more 1,000 donors while Chhatra Federation collected names of at least 500 donors.

Topics:

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)National Citizen PartyMilestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Fire Service wraps up rescue operation in Uttara’s aircraft crash

July reawakening programs suspended for three days

NCP mourns causalities in aircraft crash

Khaleda Zia mourns casualties in aircraft crash

Milestone plane crash: Woman missing after coming to pick up daughter

Uttara aircraft crash: Bangladesh’s global friends mourn, offer support

Latest News

Brother of former BAF pilot calls for probe into Milestone jet crash

Fire Service wraps up rescue operation in Uttara’s aircraft crash

July reawakening programs suspended for three days

NCP mourns causalities in aircraft crash

Tarique: No single party can claim credit for July uprising

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x