Students, teachers recount horror of jet crash at Milestone School and College

Some were in the school canteen and others were standing after finishing their classes, when suddenly everything seemed to collapse into chaos

Fire service personnel working at the site to rescue people and recover the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a building at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of 19 people and injuries to at least 50 students, according to reports.

Eyewitness accounts from teachers and students vividly describe the horrific scene.

Some were in the school canteen, while others were standing after finishing their classes.

Suddenly, everything seemed to collapse into chaos.

Following the crash, personnel from the fire service, police, military and other agencies promptly initiated rescue operations.

Students from Milestone and nearby educational institutions also assisted in the efforts.

Later in the afternoon, several Milestone students and teachers spoke with this correspondent at the scene.

They recounted that just after 1:15pm, a loud explosion shook the Milestone School and College area.

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet had lost control and first struck the roof of the school’s seven-storey building (Block 7).

The aircraft then crashed onto the two-storey school section, causing a massive explosion.

At that time, over 100 primary and secondary students were inside the building.

The intense blast ignited a fire that rapidly spread throughout the structure.

Fire service personnel working at the site to rescue people as crowds gather outside following the F-7 training jet crash at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

At the time of the crash, some students were waiting for coaching classes after finishing their lessons, while others were in the canteen, stairways or balconies.

Many students were injured by the heat and smoke, and some became trapped inside the burning building.

The crash scene turned into a site of panic, screams and chaos.

Firefighters and rescue teams quickly controlled the fire and evacuated the injured, transferring them to various hospitals for treatment.

An emotional photo captures a father crying at the crash site following the F-7 training jet crash at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

Students and teachers recount the tragedy

Minhaz, a ninth-grade student at Milestone, said: “I was eating in the school canteen when suddenly I heard a loud noise. I saw the plane hit the seven-storey building and then crash into the two-storey building. Immediately, the fire broke out. Everyone was screaming and running. Many younger students caught fire.”

Miraj, an 11th-grade student, said: “I saw many young students burn right before my eyes. Some were dismembered. I could not believe if I was dreaming or it was real.”

Shahriya, another 11th-grader, said: “We were having class in the adjacent building when the explosion shook the area. Looking through the window, I saw fire engulfing the two-story building. Within seconds, the entire building was ablaze.”

Onik Sheikh, also in eleventh grade, said: “For the first time in my life, I saw death so close. The sounds of fire, smoke and running still echo in my mind. Our school turned into a death trap in an instant.”

Nuruzzaman Mridha, a teacher at Milestone School and College, said: “Classes for grades five, six and seven were held in the building where the plane crashed. Although classes ended around 1pm, many students were waiting for private coaching. Many of our students were injured and have been sent to various hospitals.”

Uncertain aftermath

Nine fire service units and six ambulances were deployed for rescue operations.

Although the fire was brought under control, the search continues for injured, bloodied and missing students scattered inside and around the building.

Most of the casualties are school-age children and adolescents.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate confirmed that 19 people, including pilot Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam Sagar, died in the crash. 

Additionally, 164 people were injured.

Topics:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)Aircraft crashMilestone College Plane Crash
