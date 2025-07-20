Sunday, July 20, 2025

DU suspends 128 Chhatra League leaders, activists

A new probe committee has been formed to identify and prosecute other accused

Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 04:09 PM

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have suspended 128 Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders and activists accused of attacking, torturing and committing other crimes against students during the July mass uprising.

Additionally, legal proceedings are underway against over three hundred more Chhatra League leaders and activists in connection with two cases filed at Shahbag police station.

On Sunday morning, the university administration met with stakeholders at the Nobab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building for final discussions regarding the schedule for Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Duscu) elections.

This information was disclosed during the meeting.

The meeting revealed that 128 individuals have been suspended so far based on investigations conducted by a fact-finding committee formed by the university administration.

A new investigative committee has also been established to identify other accused individuals and bring them under the law.

Initially, only six complaints were submitted by June 25, but the deadline for filing complaints has been extended to July 31.

Furthermore, the process continues to identify accused members of various Chhatra League committees at both hall and university levels and take action against them.

Chhatra LeagueDhaka University (DU)Chhatra League activists
