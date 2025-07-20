Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Chhatra League activist arrested for attempted arson on parked bus in Dhaka

Shyampur police said two BCL activists planned sabotage on orders from Jubo League leader Shakil Bin Shams

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 02:17 PM

A member of the banned Chhatra League was caught red-handed by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) while attempting to set fire to a stationary bus in the capital's Shyampur area.

The arrest took place around 4am on Sunday on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway near Khandaker Road.

The arrestee has been identified as 22-year-old Siam Sarker, who, according to police, admitted during preliminary interrogation to planning the arson attack.

According to sources at Shyampur police station, acting on a tip-off, police learned that two Chhatra League activists were planning subversive activities under the direction of Jubo League leader Shakil Bin Shams, also known as Rabbi.

The suspects were reportedly attempting to set fire to a bus when police arrived at the scene.

While one suspect, Rafsan, managed to flee, Siam Sarker was apprehended.

A regular case has been filed against Siam Sarker at Shyampur police station, under which he has been formally shown as arrested.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect, Rafsan.

Topics:

Chhatra LeagueDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Dhaka-Mawa Highway
