Musicians, artists unite for charity concert to support JU student

The charity concert and art camp started around 3pm and continued into the night on Wednesday

File image of the main gate of Jahangirnagar University. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 10:46 PM

A charity concert and art camp was organized to raise funds for Churanto Saha, a student from Jahangirnagar University, at Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre on Wednesday.

The charity concert and art camp started around 3pm and went on till night. Several individuals organized this concert and art camp.

Various musicians performed in this event free of charge, and individual artists sold their instantly drawn artworks to raise money for Churanto.

One of the artists told Dhaka Tribune that the price range of the ticket is from Tk500 to Tk2000.

"If anyone is willing to pay more than that, they can," he added. Additionally, several musicians and bands performed in the event.

Artists included Sayan, Krishnokoli, Boga Taleb, Krishnopokkho, Ganpoka, Somoghit, Akash Gayen, Aponghor, Tuhin Kanti Das, Muiz Mahfuz, Bhatial Shohure, and Rimjhim.

Other artists included Rayhan Sohel, Joyeta Orpa, Abhishek Roy Orchon, Pallal Chakraborty Ayan, Kranpru Marma Lotus and Shah Muhammad Shipon.

Churanto Saha, a Jahangirnagar University student, was diagnosed with rare Sinonasal Carcinoma in October 2024.

The cancer has spread to his left nasal area, eye and jaw. He's been receiving treatment in Bangalore since November 2024.

His family has already spent Tk26 lakh on chemotherapy and radiation, but the cancer persists.

Doctors now recommend immediate surgery followed by chemotherapy and immunotherapy, costing an additional Tk40 lakh.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)CharityConcert
