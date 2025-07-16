Thursday, July 17, 2025

NCP to hold torch procession in Dhaka protesting attack on rally in Gopalganj

The procession is scheduled to start from the NCP’s central office in Banglamotor at 8pm

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 04:44 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced it will organize a torch procession in Dhaka on Wednesday night to protest the attack on its July march in Gopalganj, allegedly carried out by members of the banned organizations Awami League and Chhatra League.

The procession, arranged by the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units of the party, is scheduled to start from the NCP’s central office in Banglamotor at 8pm on Wednesday. 

On Wednesday afternoon, this information was shared in a message sent by NCP Joint Member Secretary Zainal Abedin Shishir.

Meanwhile, in protest of the attack on the July leaders in Gopalganj, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has announced blockade programs at key points across the country

All units of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement across the country are being called upon to observe blockade programs together with local student organizations, political parties, and people from all walks of life.

Awami LeagueGopalganjNational Citizen Party
