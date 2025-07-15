JnU students lock admin building over alleged Chhatra Dal attack

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) staged a protest on Tuesday by locking the administrative building demanding justice for an attack on two faculty members of the Management Department and three leaders of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, allegedly by members of the Chhatra Dal.

Around 9pm, students gathered in front of the university’s administrative building in a procession and locked the gates before holding a rally.

According to the protesters, the probe committee is allegedly trying to shield the main culprits while bringing others to justice in the incident.

Ferdous Sheikh, a student of the university, said: “Our teachers and fellow students were attacked in broad daylight. Yet, the administration is trying to take punitive action behind closed doors without disclosing the names of the attackers—this is not only absurd but also highly suspicious.”

Earlier, around 4:30pm on Thursday, activists of the Chhatra Dal allegedly assaulted fourth-year Management Department student Rafiq Bin Sadeq Resad, accusing him of affiliation with the Chhatra League.

The attack took place beneath the Shahid Sajid Academic Building.

During the altercation, Dr KAM Rifat Hasan, the department’s faculty member and the university’s student welfare adviser, along with Assistant Proctor Shawfiqul Islam, attempted to intervene and were verbally abused and physically assaulted by Chhatra Dal activists.

At the same time, Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad JnU President Md Faisal Murad, Chief Organizer Ferdous Hasan, and Joint Convener Faruk were also physically assaulted and beaten, allegedly for being tagged as Chhatra League members.