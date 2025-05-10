4 DMP officers transferred

Four officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), holding the ranks of additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, have been transferred.

The transfer orders were issued in two separate notifications signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali on Thursday.

As per the order, Mohammad Aftab Uddin, additional deputy commissioner (traffic operation) at the office of the DMP additional commissioner (traffic), has been posted as additional deputy commissioner of the traffic-Motijheel division. Meanwhile, Khalid Borhan, who previously held that position in the traffic-Motijheel division, has been transferred to the logistics division as additional deputy commissioner (procurement and maintenance).

In another order, Assistant Commissioner Mushfiqur Rahman has been transferred to the transport division as assistant commissioner (transport), while Assistant Commissioner Delwar Hossain, who was previously attached to the DMP headquarters, has been posted in the Motijheel division as assistant commissioner (patrol-Motijheel).