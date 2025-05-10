Saturday, May 10, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Six-hour blockade in Shyamoli triggers traffic congestion, public suffering

'I’ve been sitting on the bus for nearly an hour and a half, it hasn’t moved an inch'

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 07:50 PM

Protesters injured in the July uprising staged a six-hour road blockade on Saturday at Dhaka’s Shyamoli Shishumela intersection, causing severe traffic congestion in the area which resulted in immense suffering for everyday commuters.

The protest which pressed for a three-point demand began at 1pm, with demonstrators barricading both sides of the road and continuing their protest until 6:30pm, reports Bangla Tribune.

Sultana Yasmin, a passenger at the Shyamoli intersection said: “I’ve been sitting on the bus for nearly an hour and a half, it hasn’t moved an inch. I couldn’t pick up my child from school, and reaching the office on time has become a dream.”

Bus driver Rafiqul Islam expressed his frustration saying: “If roads are blocked like this, entire routes shut down. Where are we supposed to go? Forget the passengers—our income is being cut off.”

Sharif Hossain, one of the protesters said: “The Awami League is no longer just a political party; it has turned into a terrorist organization. They should be tried at an international crimes tribunal.”

Another protester, Rubina Akter added: “We were injured in the July uprising and still haven’t received justice. Our demand is for fairness. Until the Awami League is banned, our protests will continue.”

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Qayyum said: “Initially, the protesters blocked the entire road. After discussions, we managed to open one side to allow limited traffic flow. Additional police have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.”

Earlier, on Thursday night, Hasnat Abdullah staged a sit-in in front of the chief adviser’s residence in State Guest House Jamuna, demanding that the Awami League be banned.

Leaders from various political, social, and professional organizations—including NCP Convenor Nahid Islam and member-secretary Akhtar Hossain—joined him.

On Friday, they set up a stage and held a protest rally.

The protesters' three-point demand is as follows:

  • The Awami League must be declared a terrorist organization and banned.
  • Provisions must be added to the International Crimes Tribunal Act for trying political parties.
  • The “July Declaration” must be issued.

Law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation to ensure normal traffic flow in the capital.

