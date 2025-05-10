Saturday, May 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Blockade in Shyamoli: Public suffers in scorching heat

Meanwhile, a 'Shahbagh Blockade' also took place earlier in the day with protesters demanding the banning of the Awami League

Injured participants of the July uprising block the road near Shishumela in Dhaka, demanding a ban on the Awami League, disrupting traffic on the one-way route from Shyamoli to Dhanmondi on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2025, 03:41 PM

Injured participants of the July uprising blocked the road near Shishumela in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, demanding a ban on the Awami League. As a result, traffic movement on the one-way road from Shyamoli to Dhanmondi has come to a halt, causing suffering to the general public amid intense heat and prolonged gridlock.

The blockade began shortly after 1pm when protesters erected a barricade across the road. Passengers were seen leaving their vehicles and proceeding on foot.

One commuter, Abu Zafar, who was heading to Paltan, said: “They block the road at the slightest excuse. How are ordinary people supposed to move around if this keeps happening? Don’t people have urgent things to do?”

Another individual, Mahbub Sheikh, said: “What they’re doing in the name of protest by blocking the roads is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, a “Shahbagh Blockade” also took place earlier in the day with protesters demanding the banning of the Awami League.

The road in Shahbagh remained closed, although emergency vehicles such as ambulances were being allowed to pass. Victims of the July uprising also gathered at the site.

On Friday, just before dawn, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (Southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), urged supporters via a verified post on his Facebook page not to enforce blockades anywhere in Dhaka or across the national highways except Shahbagh.

In the post, he wrote: “Do not enforce blockades anywhere on the highways in Dhaka or across the country except Shahbagh. Gather spontaneously in districts, hold rallies, but no blockades. Remove the blockades.”

Topics:

BlockadeShahbaghShyamoliHasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
Read More

Nur fears sovereignty crisis if Awami League not banned

Hasnat: Conspiracies won’t stop us, Awami League must be banned

Shahbagh blockade demanding ban on Awami League enters second day

Hasnat urges protesters not to block highways outside Shahbagh

DNCC rejects allegations of bias over water spraying at NCP's AL ban rally

Nahid warns of another march to Dhaka if AL ban decision delayed

Latest News

How climate change is altering bird migration

Chief adviser calls emergency meeting

37,115 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

Nur fears sovereignty crisis if Awami League not banned

Yunus mourns death of Mustafa Zaman Abbasi

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x