Hasnat: Conspiracies won’t stop us, Awami League must be banned

A mass gathering of students and citizens will be held in Shahbagh from 3pm

File image of Hasnat Abdullah. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 01:32 PM

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that the Awami League must be banned.

He issued the warning in a post from his verified Facebook account shortly after 11am on Saturday.

“You can divide us into binaries, conspire, tag us in labels—but you won’t be able to stop us,” he wrote. “The Awami League must be banned.”

Earlier, in another Facebook post, Hasnat mentioned the NCP’s upcoming political programmes.

“A mass gathering of students and citizens will be held in Shahbagh from 3pm to press home our three-point demand,” he said. “Simultaneously, mass sit-ins will take place in July-designated spots across the country.”

On Thursday night, NCP leaders and activists staged a protest in front of the chief adviser’s residence in Jamuna, demanding the trial and banning of the ruling party.

 

