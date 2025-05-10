Hasnat urges protesters not to block highways outside Shahbagh

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (Southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has urged protesters not to block any highways outside the capital’s Shahbagh area.

The call came as NCP leaders, joined by several political and student groups, enforced a blockade program at Shahbagh on Friday afternoon, demanding the ban of Awami League.

In a post from his verified Facebook profile early Saturday, Hasnat made it clear that the blockade should remain confined to Shahbagh. “Do not enforce blockades on highways in Dhaka or across the country, except at Shahbagh,” he wrote.

While discouraging road blockades elsewhere, Hasnat encouraged gatherings in district towns. “Gather spontaneously in the districts, hold rallies. But no blockades. Remove the blockades,” he added.

Later in the morning, Hasnat shared further details of the day's planned program. He announced a mass gathering of students and citizens at Shahbagh from 3pm, as well as sit-ins at designated “July spots” across the country.

The protests are centered around three main demands: declaring the Awami League a terrorist organization and banning it, amending the International Crimes Tribunal Act to allow for the collective trial of the party, and issuing the “July Declaration.”