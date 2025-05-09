Protesters block Shahbagh demanding Awami League ban

Protesters have blocked the Shahbagh intersection, demanding a ban on the Awami League (AL), after National Citizen Party Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah called for it from the July Manch mass rally.

Protesters will continue to blockade Shahbagh until a notification is published by the interim government banning the AL.

Protesters joined the July Manch rally on Minto Road around 12pm after a sit-in of over 14 hours in front of the state guest house, Jamuna.

Hasnat made the announcement around 4:30pm on Friday from the July Manch rally, organised to demand a ban on the AL.

Alleging that the interim government did not pay heed to the pleas of July’s martyrs and injured activists, Hasnat stated, “We will now go from here and blockade Shahbagh.”

Hasnat further stated that they will blockade Shahbagh until the interim government publishes a notification banning the AL.

“Our second uprising phase will begin from here,” Hasnat added.

Prior to announcing the Shahbagh blockade, Hasnat stated that the interim government is trying to reach a consensus with political parties to ban the AL.

He suggested that instead of consulting political parties, the interim government should consult the families of those injured and martyred in the July uprising.

Earlier, on Thursday night after 10pm, a group of protesters took position in front of the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna, under Hasnat’s leadership. Leaders and activists from various student organizations, including Jamaat-e-Islami, AB Party, Chhatra Shibir, Islamic Movement Bangladesh, Hefazat-e-Islam, and participants of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, expressed solidarity with the demand to ban the Awami League.

Around 1am, a procession led by NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossein, along with central leaders of the party, joined the sit-in in front of Jamuna.

The protest continued on Friday as well. Protesters remained positioned there, chanting various slogans demanding a ban on the Awami League since morning.

As the protests began at night, police started controlling vehicle movement from the Kakrail intersection, Hotel Intercontinental crossing, and Minto Road intersection.

A significant number of law enforcement personnel are positioned in rows in front of and behind the barricade in front of Jamuna.

Former President Abdul Hamid, along with Sheikh Hasina, has been named as an accused in a murder case related to the July uprising.

The investigation officer of the case has been temporarily dismissed due to Hamid's departure from the country. Kishoreganj's Superintendent of Police has also been withdrawn.

An Additional Superintendent of Police, who was in charge of OSI Immigration at the airport during Hamid's departure, has also been withdrawn.