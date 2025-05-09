DNCC sprays cool water on protesters amid heatwave

Amid sweltering heat, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) sprayed cool water on protesters who had gathered to demand a ban on the Awami League.

The incident was observed around 3pm on Friday in front of State Guest House Jamuna.

On-site observation revealed a vehicle marked “Dhaka North City Corporation” using a spray cannon to sprinkle cool water on the crowd, apparently to provide some relief from the scorching temperature.

Protesters welcomed the initiative, calling it praiseworthy.

They said the gesture not only offered physical comfort but also served as a form of moral support for their movement, which they described as a justified demand to ban the Awami League and bring Sheikh Hasina to justice.

“As much water as I drink, it doesn't quench my thirst,” said protester Asadul Islam.

“This spray from the city corporation feels like rain. The weather now even feels slightly cooler. I truly appreciate this initiative.”

Earlier, on Thursday night, NCP Chief Organizer (Southern Region) Hasnat Abdullah announced on Facebook that the sit-in in front of the chief adviser’s residence in Jamuna would continue every night from 10pm until a clear roadmap for banning the Awami League is announced.

“We will not align with anyone whose agenda does not include a clear statement for banning the genocidal Awami League,” Hasnat said.

After 10pm, protesters began their sit-in in front of Jamuna.