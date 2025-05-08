Advisers visit HSIA’s Third Terminal to review progress, operations

Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan on Thursday visited the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) to witness the progress of the landmark infrastructure project.

During the visit, the advisers inspected the newly constructed, state-of-the-art terminal and were briefed on its development and readiness for operation.

The Third Terminal, once operational, is expected to transform Bangladesh’s aviation landscape by significantly enhancing passenger and cargo handling capacity.

Following the inspection, the advisers attended a presentation session at the headquarters of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), where officials highlighted key components of the expansion project and its future operational modalities.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Ashiq Chowdhury joined the session virtually.

Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Nasreen Jahan, and CAAB Chairman Air Vice-Marshal Mohammad Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan were also present along with other senior officials.

In April, the government formed a six-member committee headed by Energy Adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan as convener to oversee and recommend strategies for the operation of the Third Terminal, including its ground handling services.

The committee includes Civil Aviation Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, BIDA Chairman Ashiq Chowdhury, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, Secretary Nasreen Jahan (member Secretary) and CAAB Chairman Air Vice-Marshal Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan.

The committee has been tasked with ensuring that the terminal operates in line with international standards and provides world-class service to both domestic and international travellers.

Earlier in January, CAAB reaffirmed its commitment to inaugurate the terminal by the end of 2025.

"We will open it by the end of this year at any cost," CAAB Chairman Air Vice-Marshal Bhuiyan told reporters at a press briefing held at the CAAB headquarters on January 16.

The Third Terminal project, initiated on December 28, 2019, involves an investment of Tk 21,300 crore. Of this, the government has contributed Tk 5,000 crore, while the remaining amount has been financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Spanning an area of 230,000 square meters, the terminal features 115 check-in counters, 66 departure immigration booths, 59 arrival immigration desks, and three dedicated VIP immigration counters.

Once fully operational, the new terminal will more than double HSIA’s passenger capacity—from eight million to 24 million annually—and significantly boost cargo handling capacity from 500,000 tonnes to over one million tonnes per year.