Brac Bank's sacked employees block governor's car outside Bangla Academy

Some dismissed employees of Brac Bank have blocked Bangladesh Bank governor's car outside Bangla Academy demanding reinstatement in their jobs in the commercial bank.

They held the protest in front of the CMSME Women Entrepreneurs Fair organised by Bangladesh Bank at the Bangla Academy premises on Thursday afternoon.

The protesters blocked the car of the Governor Ahsan H Mansur as he was leaving Bangla Academy after the opening ceremony of the fair. At that time, they sat in front of the governor's car and raised various slogans and waved banners.)

Some women protesters lay down in front of the governor's car. When security members tried to remove them, there was a jostling, scuffling and at one stage, a fight broke out.

Later, the security personnel forcibly removed them and the governor left the place.

The protesting employees alleged that they had been performing their duties honestly and faithfully in various departments of Brac Bank for a long time.

But they were unfairly and forcibly dismissed without any prior notice. Many were forced to quit their jobs. This put them under extreme mental stress and uncertainty. Many are facing a livelihood crisis and it has become difficult to run their families.

The protesters claimed that based on the complaints of about 300 sacked employees , Bangladesh Bank investigated and ordered their reinstatement on August 12, 2024. But the Brac Bank authorities have disobeyed that order. So far, no one got back their jobs.