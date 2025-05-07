'July Unity' platform demands prosecution, ban of AL by August 5

Newly emerged political platform "July Unity" demands the prosecution and ban of Awami League, as a party by a judicial process, within the next 5th of August, which they refer to as 36th July.

Their demands further include, ensuring constitutional safety of participants in the July uprising and prosecution of mass killings in July-August, Shapla Chattar and Pilkhana along with abduction, killing and corruption in the last 15-16 years.

They made these announcements in a human chain event held on Wednesday around 4pm, in front of National Press Club, in accordance with their previously announced program.

In addition to demands, they have also announced their next 3-day long program named "Ban Fascist Campaign".

They called upon all educational institutions, social, political and cultural organizations, along with peoples from all walks of life, to express their solidarity with "July Unity".

Musaddiq Ali Ibne Muhammad, DU student and one of the key organizers of "July Unity" announced their next program.

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Manch demanded the prosecution of various mass killings like July-August, Shapla Chattar and Pilkhana to be done within the next 5th of August.

He also requested all political parties to express solidarity with them.

"July Unity is not a political party, we don't see any political party as our enemies. We only see Awami League as our enemy," he added.

Abdullah Al Meraz, a leader from the upcoming political platform United People's Bangladesh questioned why there are no visible results, citing the interim government's inaction with AL's trial.

He also warned the interim that people will put their pictures in streets marking them national traitors, if they fail to take any action regarding the AL ban.

"You have been put to power to play the role of a revolutionary government," he told the interim government.

Abdul Wahed, convener of Revolutionary Student Council said that July Unity has been formed due to the inaction of the government regarding the ban of AL and prosecution of the mass killings conducted by them.

He also called upon the people to ensure the prosecution of AL before 1 year anniversary of 5th August.

The platform "July Unity" comprising political, social and cultural organizations emerged on Tuesday around 5pm at the University of Dhaka's Madhur Canteen.

Musaddiq Ibne Ali Mohammad, DU student and activist read out the platform's written statement.

According to members, July Unity has approximately 50+ member organizations now.

Such as, United People of Bangladesh, Inqilab Manch, Raktim July, SAD (Students' Alliance for Democracy), July Revolutionary Alliance, Anti Fascist Coalition DU, Ekotar Bangladesh, July Revolutionary Journalists Alliance, Revolutionary Student Council, Private University Student Alliance of Bangladesh, July Manch, Justice for All, Uttara based July Brigade, Jagannath University Students Rights Watch, among other ones.