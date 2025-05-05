Bailey Road fire brought under control, 18 rescued

A fire that raged through the basement of a building on Bailey Road in Dhaka has been brought under control after one hour of efforts, with the fire service rescuing 18 people.

Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties, Shahjahan Sikder, a deputy assistant director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said on Monday night.

He said the firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at around 7:47pm.

Shahjahan added that the fire broke out in the basement at about 6:47pm and spread soon.

Upon receiving the information, three firefighting units initially rushed to the spot and later six more units joined them, he said, adding that 18 people were rescued from the building -- nine women, seven men and two children.

However, it is still not clear what caused the fire.

Notably, on March 1 last year, at least 46 people, including 26 women and three children, were killed and 22 critically injured in a fire that broke out at the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road.