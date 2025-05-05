Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Fire breaks out at Bailey Road restaurant, five units deployed

The cause of the fire could not be confirmed immediately

Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to bring the fire under control. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 07:59 PM

A fire broke out at a restaurant on the ground floor of the 10-storey Capital Siraj Centre shopping mall on Bailey Road in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to bring the fire under control.

Md Shahjahan Sikder, assistant director of the media wing at the Fire Service headquarters, said the first unit reached the scene and began work at 6:58pm after receiving the report of the fire.

Four more units later joined the first team.

The cause of the fire could not be confirmed immediately, said Shahjahan Sikder.

Topics:

Fire Service and Civil DefenceFireShopping Mall
Read More

Bailey Road fire brought under control, 18 rescued

Fire breaks out at Purana Paltan high-rise, 7 FSCD units fighting blaze

Fire at Gazipur jhut godown brought under control in two hours

Probe starts into fire at Patuakhali power plant scrap yard

Fire service forms 50-member team to face earthquake, other disasters

Shobhajatra motifs burned at DU Fine Arts Faculty

Latest News

Mahfuj: No journalist can be fired without prior notice

DMP issues instructions for commuters ahead of Khaleda Zia's homecoming

Only clean-image candidates will contest election, says BNP's Kaium

Bailey Road fire brought under control, 18 rescued

Rajdhani High School: Legacy of educational excellence in Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x