Fire breaks out at Bailey Road restaurant, five units deployed

A fire broke out at a restaurant on the ground floor of the 10-storey Capital Siraj Centre shopping mall on Bailey Road in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to bring the fire under control.

Md Shahjahan Sikder, assistant director of the media wing at the Fire Service headquarters, said the first unit reached the scene and began work at 6:58pm after receiving the report of the fire.

Four more units later joined the first team.

The cause of the fire could not be confirmed immediately, said Shahjahan Sikder.