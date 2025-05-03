Saturday, May 03, 2025

DNCC to collaborate with agencies to ease Dhaka traffic congestion

Preparations underway to open three new corridors on Pragati Sarani, announced DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz

Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2025, 09:01 PM

The Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Mohammad Azaz, on Saturday announced that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Rajuk, and the MRT Project will collaborate with DNCC to ease traffic congestion in the city.

He made the announcement while visiting the Bikalpa July 36 Expressway (300 Feet) on Pragati Sarani, where preparations are underway to open three new corridors — from the second U-turn to United International University and from Aftabnagar to Rampura.

“If we can open these three corridors, traffic congestion on Pragati Sarani and its surrounding areas will be significantly reduced,” he said.

Ongoing construction work for the metro rail project has worsened traffic conditions at several points along Pragati Sarani, causing public suffering.

To address the issue, the DNCC administrator instructed the concerned authorities to open some diversions and service lanes.

