Hefazat-e-Islam rally: Thousands gather at Suhrawardy Udyan

Thousands of leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam gathered at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka to attend their pre-announced grand rally, to press home their five-point demand including withdrawal of cases filed against their leaders and activists immediately.

The rally began around 9am and is scheduled to continue until 1pm, according to organisers.

Participants from various parts of the country started arriving at the venue from around 5am, and the ground was filled with several thousand people within two hours.

According to the sources, there are approximately 300 cases pending against its leaders.

The other key demands include justice for the killings during the Shapla Chattar crackdown on May 5, 2013, the deaths during protests against the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Dhaka in March, 2021 and the killings in July–August 2024.

Besides, they demanded cancellation of the proposed commission on women’s rights reform and an end to what they describe as mass killings and persecution of Muslims in Palestine and India.

Earlier, the Hefazat activists brought out a procession in the Baitul Mukarram area of the capital and chanted various slogans.

They also urged people to join the program in support of Islam and justice.

Law enforcement agencies have taken special measures to ensure security surrounding the event.

Members of various security forces including plainclothes and uniformed police have been stationed at key points across the city since early morning.