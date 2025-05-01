University student dies in lightning strike in Uttara, 4 injured

A university student tragically died after being struck by lightning in Uttara, Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 1:30pm on Thursday.

Four others were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Ahsania Mission Cancer Hospital in Uttara.

The deceased has been identified as Rakibul Hasan Khan Rafi, 23, a student of the Civil Engineering Department at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (Iubat).

Confirming the incident to the media, Officer-in-Charge of Tongi West police station Iskandar Habibur Rahman, said that the lightning strike occurred while the group was returning home from a cricket match at the Ijtema ground in Tongi.

According to Rafi’s cousin, Shrabon, they had stopped playing due to sudden rainfall and were on their way back when the lightning struck, killing Rafi on the spot.