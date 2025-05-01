Thursday, May 01, 2025

Paltan abuzz with workers’ rallies, processions on May Day

To prevent any untoward incidents, a large number of law enforcement personnel are on high alert

Workers gather in Dhaka’s Paltan area on International Labour Day, filling the streets with chants and rallies. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2025, 02:33 PM

On the occasion of May 1, International Labour Day, Dhaka’s Paltan area has become lively with the presence of thousands of workers, causing traffic movement in the area to slow down.

Since morning, workers have been joining rallies under the banners of their respective organizations in small processions.

Their chants and slogans have echoed through the surrounding areas, creating a festive atmosphere. Some have even brought band parties, while others sing songs of awakening.

As a result, the crowd has spread from Paltan north to Kakrail intersection, south to Muktangan, further north to Fakirapool intersection, and west to the Press Club intersection.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Since 9am, the labour wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Federation, has been holding a rally at Purana Paltan intersection.

In front of the Mukti Bhaban, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) is holding a rally with central leaders.

At the north gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque, the Dhaka South unit of Islami Andolan Bangladesh is organizing a workers’ rally.

Various workers’ organizations such as the Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, Bangladesh Garments Trade Union, Bangladesh Labour Federation, National Garments Workers Federation, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Workers Federation, and the Hotel Workers’ Union are visibly present on Topkhana Road.

Due to these programs by labor organizations, vehicles heading from Gulistan to Bijoynagar and Kakrail towards Gazipur are being rerouted through Matsya Bhaban intersection.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Meanwhile, traffic from Motijheel towards Farmgate and Shahbagh is also running on a limited scale.

To prevent any untoward incidents, a large number of law enforcement personnel are on high alert.

Topics:

May DayProcession
