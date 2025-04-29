DU bus vandalized by agitating students in Uttara

A group of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates vandalized a Dhaka University student transport bus "Khonika" during an agitation on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Azampur area of Uttara in the capital.

The bus driver and several DU students were reportedly injured in the incident. They are currently receiving treatment at Crescent Hospital in Dhaka.

In protest, DU students in that area began gathering at Uttara West police station in the afternoon.

The students issued an ultimatum, saying they will not leave the police station until those responsible for the attack are brought to book.

DU Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, arrived at the police station around 8:15pm and supported the demand of the students. DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed also arrived at the spot later.

Moontasir Nasim, a DU student present on the scene said that when the bus stopped at the bus stand, SSC candidates were holding an agitation demanding justice for an exam candidate who was killed after being hit by a BRTC bus two days ago.

"The protesting students spotted the BRTC bus and started vandalizing it," he added.

The Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, DU unit, condemned and protested the attack through a statement.

The statement read: "It is the state's responsibility to ensure students' safety. Undoubtedly, such incidents put a question mark on the assurance of student safety from the state. We strongly demand that the administration quickly identifies and arrests all criminals involved in the attack and ensures exemplary punishment for the culprits."