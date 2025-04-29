No battery-run autorickshaws on main roads, says DNCC administrator

No battery-run rickshaws will be allowed to operate on the main roads of Dhaka city, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz said on Tuesday.

Approved standard model autorickshaws will be allowed to run in the alleys of Dhaka city, Azaz said while speaking at a meeting on the "Update on progress and future actions regarding the Standard Model and Prototype Development of Battery-Powered Rickshaws (E-Rickshaws)," organized by DNCC.

Additionally, a high-level committee will be formed soon to prepare a standard model and regulatory framework for e-rickshaws, he added.

During the meeting, Buet's BIPRC (Bangladesh Integrated Public and Road Communication) e-bike project proposed a type-approval and registration process for a newly standardized, low-speed three-wheel e-rickshaw model.

Manufacturers were urged to develop prototypes based on the proposal.