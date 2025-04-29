Kabi Nazrul Govt College students to launch protest with 7 demands

Students of Kabi Nazrul Government College have announced a larger movement on May 7 with their seven demands, including dormitory renovation and resolution of the transportation crisis.

General students as well as those from various student organizations and social organizations came together on Tuesday morning on the college's central Shaheed Minar premises to share their views.

Irfan Ahmed Fahim, convener of Kabi Nazrul Government College Chhatra Dal, said: "The general students of Kabi Nazrul College are spending their educational life amidst various crises and problems. For a long time, demands for hall renovation, the transportation crisis and the classroom crisis have been made, but no solution has been found."

He added: "This time, students have come together regardless of party affiliation to solve all the problems of the college."

Baijid Mahmud, president of Kabi Nazrul College Chhatra Shibir, said: "All the demands of the students are reasonable. Although the students have expressed their reasonable demands numerous times in the past, the authorities have not taken them into consideration. We want the higher authorities to take effective steps soon to fulfil our demands."

Earlier, an open discussion meeting was organized with all the students of the college.

Participating in this discussion, the students voiced seven demands.

Those demands were raised in the subsequent press conference.

The students said the hall requires renovation along with the allocation of new space, while separate new halls for male and female students must be constructed.

They added that adequate transportation facilities should be ensured for students.

To address the ongoing classroom shortage, multi-storey buildings need to be built, they said.

Additionally, they demanded new space for campus expansion.

The college’s risky building should be demolished and replaced with a new structure, they said, adding that immediate action is also needed to resolve the ongoing teacher shortage.