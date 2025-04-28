DNCC to publish project details online to ensure accountability

To promote transparency and accountability, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will publish information on all its projects on its official website, Administrator Mohammad Azaz said on Monday.

He made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration and public hearing of development works in Ward 14 of DNCC—including four kilometres of road, five kilometres of drainage system, and 1.5 kilometres of footpaths—in the West Shewrapara, West Kazipara, and Senpara Parbata areas.

Azaz said the start and completion dates, budget allocations, and details of construction materials for every DNCC project will be made publicly available.

"When people have access to project information, they will be able to raise questions about development activities, ensuring greater accountability," he said.

The DNCC administrator added that during a recent surprise inspection in Ward 42 of East Dhaka, he found evidence of irregularities in construction works.

He noted that a lack of public awareness about construction materials leaves room for corruption. Citing an example, he said: "Although stone pillars were specified for retaining walls, bricks were used instead, which is a serious irregularity."

Azaz further said that the contractor responsible for using substandard materials has been warned and that no payment will be released unless the materials are replaced properly.

"We will provide residents with necessary information and support to verify development works in their areas," he said, adding that contractors' contact information will also be published online alongside project details to allow locals to monitor specifications. "We want development efforts to be completed with everyone's participation."

During the public hearing, Azaz said DNCC is working in collaboration with local social and cultural organizations.

He added: "Apart from in-person hearings, we also engage with Bangladeshis abroad through monthly Facebook Live sessions."

Addressing the issue of the DNCC’s Shobar Dhaka app, Azaz mentioned that if the previous administration fails to hand over the password for the Tk4 crore app, legal measures will be taken to retrieve it.

On the hawker issue, he said: "Street vendors at the Mirpur 10 roundabout are obstructing pedestrian movement. People's right to move freely comes first. Hawkers and unauthorized autorickshaws will be removed from the streets. Alternative arrangements will be made to rehabilitate those involved in informal professions."

Following the event, Azaz inaugurated the construction work and participated in a prayer session.