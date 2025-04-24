Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Government job seekers begin hunger strike demanding PSC reforms

The hunger strike started beside the Raju Sculpture at 12pm and has been ongoing since

Government job seekers launched hunger strike from 12pm beside the Raju Sculpture to press for PSC reforms. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM

A group of government job seekers have begun a hunger strike unto death, demanding reforms to the Public Service Commission (PSC), including taking proper measures to prevent question leaks, resolving sufferings, allocating 100 marks for the viva exam from the 45th BCS onwards, giving opportunity to re-choose cadre, increasing non-cadre posts.and ensuring jobs for all who pass the viva.

In addition, they demanded speeding up answer sheet evaluation, arranging for answer sheets to be checked in the commission to ensure neutrality and increasing the number of commission members from 25 to 30 by issuing an ordinance quickly.

The hunger strike began at the base of the Anti-Terrorism Raju Sculpture on Thursday around 12pm and continues through the day.

Sirajus Salehin, a Buet student and one of the participants in the hunger strike, told Dhaka Tribune that they started with 3 persons and now have approximately 50 persons with them, as of 6:50pm. 

Shah Alam Sneho, a student from the 2014-15 session at Dhaka University, another hunger striker, told Dhaka Tribune that one of their main demands is PSC reform.

Citing that questions for the 46th BCS exam were leaked and those involved confessed to the media, he said that even after this incident, the PSC passed 11,000 students in the first phase and another 11,000 in the subsequent phase.

"A BCS result is published only once. So why did they publish a second result? We demand that everyone involved in the question leak be expelled and exemplary punishment be given. We want to sit for a fresh BCS exam with a clean slate," Sneho added.

Abdul Karim, another hunger striker from Dhaka University's 2018-19 session, told Dhaka Tribune that they demand reform of the PSC and accountability for why the 46th BCS is being pushed forward despite the question leak.

"We want transparency without any ambiguity," Karim added.

Topics:

ReformPublic Service Commission (PSC)Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)
Read More

Govt job seekers demand PSC reform, plan hunger strike on Thursday

Labour Reform Commission recommends reviewing wages every 3 years

Ali Riaz: We are at a historic juncture

BNP opposes two-term cap on PM during meeting with consensus commission

Local Govt Reform Commission suggests city government in Dhaka

Commission urges recognition of workers killed in labour movements as martyrs

Latest News

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Rizvi: No sign of democratic aspirations in interim govt’s actions

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

Pakistan foreign minister’s Dhaka visit postponed

Ten injured in worker-police clash in Dhamrai

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x