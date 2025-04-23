DNCC cracks down on encroachers with Katasur Canal cleanup

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has intensified its efforts to reclaim the city’s canals and wetlands from illegal encroachers.

As part of this drive, DNCC demolished two illegally constructed buildings on Katasur Canal in Mohammadpur on Wednesday morning.

Leading the operation, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz issued a stern warning: “The time is up for those comfortably occupying government-owned canals and wetlands.”

Authorities — including DNCC, BIWTA and Rajuk — have made multiple attempts to remove encroachers in the past. However, political interference often put a brake on these initiatives.

Optimism is high this time, as the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, has prioritized the restoration of Dhaka’s waterways.

Since taking office on August 8 last year, the government has launched a coordinated effort in February to revive 19 key canals, preparing for the upcoming monsoon season.

Environment, Forest, Climate Change and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Housing, Public Works and Industry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Local Government, Rural Development, Cooperatives and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan have been actively involved in the effort.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, along with Dhaka North and South City Corporations, are leading the charge to restore the canals.

Dhaka’s lost waterways

Once known as the “Venice of the East,” historically Dhaka thrived on its vast network of canals, rivers and wetlands, crucial for drainage and transportation.

However, rapid urbanization from the 1980s severely diminished these waterways, as unregulated construction, solid waste dumping and encroachment caused widespread destruction.

Today, Dhaka faces frequent urban flooding, with only 25–30 canals remaining partially functional out of the original 60 plus.

Katasur Canal eviction drive

Residents of two-story illegal structures built on the Katasur Canal woke up on Tuesday night to find DNCC officials and bulldozers at their doorsteps.

Arguments erupted among locals debating the legality of the eviction.

Homeowners claimed DNCC gave no prior notice before demolition. Some demanded at least seven days to vacate their belongings, but the city corporation proceeded within hours.

Executive Magistrate Mohammad Saiful Islam emphasized that no excuses would be tolerated when reclaiming public waterways.

The operation ran from 11:30am to 4:30pm, led by Farzana Khanom and Shahidul Islam alongside other DNCC officials.

DNCC’s strong stand

During the eviction, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz addressed journalists: “Religious institutions, political groups and clubs — even those named after Bangabandhu — have been used to grab canals and public spaces. I warn those still occupying these areas: your time is up.”

Azaz stressed that illegal structures must be removed voluntarily or face immediate demolition without notice.

He revealed that DNCC plans to excavate Katasur Canal and reconnect it with Lautola Canal, improving water flow into the Turag River.

Upon taking office, Azaz ordered an on-site inspection of Katasur Canal, finding large-scale encroachment in the process.

A joint survey confirmed the presence of multiple illegal structures, including a two-story house, a three-story building, part of a mosque and several tin-roofed houses within the canal boundaries.

Since the owners failed to remove them voluntarily, DNCC proceeded with demolition.

Azaz also addressed encroachment concerns in Dhaka Uddyan, a new residential area near the river.

He revealed that 80% of Dhaka Uddyan buildings lack RAJUK approval, urging officials to either demolish them or impose heavy fines and legal penalties.

A DNCC official told Dhaka Tribune that Azaz, a well-known river expert, assumed office just two months ago but has already spearheaded daily eviction drives despite limited resources.

DNCC remains committed to continuing this campaign to reclaim Dhaka’s lost waterways.