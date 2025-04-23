Thursday, April 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Govt job seekers demand PSC reform, plan hunger strike on Thursday

The protestors warned of strict programs if the demands are not met quickly

Goverment job seekers demand PSC reform, plan hunger strike. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 07:59 PM

A group of government job seekers demanded taking proper measures to prevent question leaks, resolving sufferings, allocating 100 marks for the viva exam from the 45th BCS onwards, giving opportunity to re-choose cadre, increasing non-cadre posts and ensuring jobs for all who pass the viva.

In addition, the protestors demanded speeding up answer sheet evaluation, arranging for answer sheets to be checked in the commission to ensure neutrality and increasing the number of commission members from 25 to 30 by issuing an ordinance quickly.

They also called for hunger strike on Thursday.

They made these demands after they held a program called "Long walk to reform PSC", on Wednesday, after a brief rally in front of the Central Library of Dhaka University and took sit-in in front of the National Museum.

The protestors warned of strict programs if the demands are not met quickly.

A protester and Buet student named Md Sirajus Saleheen confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that they will be starting their hunger strike on Thursday, as they are not ready yet.

He also told that they will be making their demands more concise on Thursday, although the demands won't change.

President of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Bin Yamin Molla was present with them.

He demanded that the PSC must be reformed and the demands must be met. Otherwise, they won’t leave the streets.

"We protested in ‘18 and ‘24. Still, the PSC hasn’t been reformed. Many political parties talk about reforms. But no one wants to talk about the unemployed,” he added. 

Topics:

BCSPublic Service Commission (PSC)
