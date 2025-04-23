Students block Shahbag at night, demand Kuet VC's resignation

Students from various educational institutions in Dhaka blocked the Shahbag intersection on Tuesday night in solidarity with Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) students who are demanding the resignation of their vice-chancellor.

Additionally, they called for a boycott of all classes, symbolic hunger strikes and sit-ins, and protest marches with the demand on all campuses.

They also called for a protest rally to be held on Wednesday at 3pm at the Raju Memorial Sculpture.

According to their pre-announced program, students marched from Dhaka University (DU) residential halls to TSC (Raju Memorial) and then to Shahbag, blocking the area at 10:40pm.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) students joined the demonstration with a procession at 11:10pm.

They announced during the blockade that no vehicles except emergency services would be allowed to pass through Shahbag.

One of the organizers of this blockade, Musaddiq Ibne Ali Muhammad, told Dhaka Tribune that they had no other way than calling a blockade program on this issue, due to the authorities not taking any visible steps in this matter.

"We will be forced to take stricter measures if the authorities do not accept our demands," Musaddiq added.

Mohammad Rusdan, a student from DU's Philosophy Department, alleged that the Kuet administration is systematically trying to silence students.

"In an educational institution where problems should be solved through reasoning, the vice-chancellor has instead chosen the path of oppression. He has made the situation worse by orchestrating attacks on students using outside militants. We will continue our program until Kuet students' reasonable demands are met," he added.

Salauddin, a student from the Management Department of Dhaka College, told Dhaka Tribune that despite students taking such a difficult stance as a hunger strike, they have not received even minimal sympathy from the administration.

He also alleged that the attacks on students were carried out with the direct support of the Kuet vice chancellor, and yet there has been no justice.

On the contrary, Salauddin has suspended academic activities.

"We believe it is crucial to stand against this inhumane situation. That is why we are carrying out this blockade in solidarity with the protesting Kuet students. Our program will continue until we receive assurance from the administration regarding the Kuet vice-chancellor's resignation," he added.