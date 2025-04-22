Workers block Tejgaon road over remarks on Prophet

Workers of Kohinoor Chemical Company staged a protest on Tuesday by blocking the Mohakhali-Satrasta road in Tejgaon, Dhaka, following allegations that a senior company official had made derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The protest began around 2:45pm at the main road near the company's Tibbet intersection, with workers later extending the blockade from Mohakhali to Satrasta.

Protesters reportedly broke road dividers and used traffic department barricades to block surrounding roads, demanding capital punishment for the accused official.

According to police and company sources, the accused has already been dismissed from his position and legal proceedings are underway.

Tejgaon industrial police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gazi Md Shamimur Rahman told Bangla Tribune that despite the dismissal, protesters are refusing to leave until the accused is sentenced to death.

He further said that both police and senior company officials have engaged in dialogue with the protesters.

"They insist on the execution of the accused. It appears that a third party may be instigating the unrest, as the demonstrators are unwilling to abide by legal procedures," the OC added.

A significant number of law enforcement personnel, including members of the military, have been deployed to manage the situation.

As of 4:45pm, the protest and road blockade were ongoing, with efforts underway to restore order.