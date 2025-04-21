NCP demands visible progress on Awami League prosecution

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders on Monday demanded visible progress of the Awami League's prosecution process within 15 days, demanding a ban on the party's political activities, government reforms, and a "gana parishad" election.

The NCP organized a protest march in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, where it voiced its demands.

The program began on the Shahid Park Mosque premises in Mohammadpur and concluded at Tokyo Square near Shia Masjid, after passing through various streets.

Alleging that the prosecution of the Awami League is not very visible and the authorities are not showing promptness, Saifullah Hyder, joint chief convener of the NCP, who was present at the rally, told Dhaka Tribune that they demand visible progress regarding the prosecution.

"After the prosecution of the Awami League, we demand our reform plans to be actualized promptly, along with a gana parishad and national election at the same time," he said.

Akram Hossain, joint member secretary of the NCP, confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that at their rally, there was an ultimatum about making a law regarding the ban of the Awami League within 15 days.

He further stated that they want the prosecution of the Awami League as a party as promptly as possible.

"If I were to give a timeframe for the Awami League's prosecution, even 15 days is too long; the Awami League should be banned by Tuesday," he said.

Basic reform demands of the NCP include preventing the prime minister from simultaneously being the head of a political party and leader of parliament, limiting individuals to serving as prime minister for a maximum of two terms, and forming a national constitutional council (NCC) with representatives from the president, prime minister, and ruling party.