DMP commissioner orders increased arrests to curb crime

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali has directed officers to increase the number of arrests in order to reduce crime, while ensuring that no incident is concealed and that the real offenders are brought to justice.

He made the call while addressing the monthly crime review meeting for March, held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on Monday.

The meeting reviewed and analyzed data related to overall crime trends for the month of March, including incidents of robbery, mugging, theft, burglary, murder, unnatural deaths, road accidents, violence against women and children, rape, and the recovery of illegal drugs and firearms.

The DMP commissioner issued various instructions to the attending police personnel.

He called for strengthening preventive policing measures to deter criminal activities. Acknowledging that snatching incidents had declined due to sincere efforts by officers, he urged continued vigilance to prevent any resurgence.

He also placed emphasis on speeding up case disposals and the execution of outstanding warrants.

He said the Detective Branch (DB) must intensify efforts to identify and arrest criminals based on intelligence. Officers-in-charge (OCs) of all DMP police stations must personally handle case investigations, he added.

“Each police station must coordinate with the security guards of every building in its area. If the guards have any information about criminal activity, they must be encouraged to share it with the police and act accordingly,” he said.

Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Mohammad Sarwar, also speaking at the meeting, encouraged officers to adopt out-of-the-box approaches to problem-solving.

He said: “Members of the Traffic Division must work in coordination with officers from the Crime Division. Under no circumstances should there be any unprofessional or inappropriate behaviour.”

During the meeting, the DMP commissioner recognized and rewarded officers of various ranks across several categories for their contributions to maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and ensuring public safety in Dhaka city throughout March.