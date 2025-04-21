Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DMP commissioner orders increased arrests to curb crime

He urged stronger preventive policing, noting a decline in snatching incidents and calling for continued vigilance to prevent resurgence

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali addresses the monthly crime review meeting for March at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh, issuing directives to intensify arrests and ensure proper investigations on Monday, April 21, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 10:19 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali has directed officers to increase the number of arrests in order to reduce crime, while ensuring that no incident is concealed and that the real offenders are brought to justice.

He made the call while addressing the monthly crime review meeting for March, held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on Monday.

The meeting reviewed and analyzed data related to overall crime trends for the month of March, including incidents of robbery, mugging, theft, burglary, murder, unnatural deaths, road accidents, violence against women and children, rape, and the recovery of illegal drugs and firearms.

The DMP commissioner issued various instructions to the attending police personnel.

He called for strengthening preventive policing measures to deter criminal activities. Acknowledging that snatching incidents had declined due to sincere efforts by officers, he urged continued vigilance to prevent any resurgence.

He also placed emphasis on speeding up case disposals and the execution of outstanding warrants.

He said the Detective Branch (DB) must intensify efforts to identify and arrest criminals based on intelligence. Officers-in-charge (OCs) of all DMP police stations must personally handle case investigations, he added.

“Each police station must coordinate with the security guards of every building in its area. If the guards have any information about criminal activity, they must be encouraged to share it with the police and act accordingly,” he said.

Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Mohammad Sarwar, also speaking at the meeting, encouraged officers to adopt out-of-the-box approaches to problem-solving.

He said: “Members of the Traffic Division must work in coordination with officers from the Crime Division. Under no circumstances should there be any unprofessional or inappropriate behaviour.”

During the meeting, the DMP commissioner recognized and rewarded officers of various ranks across several categories for their contributions to maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and ensuring public safety in Dhaka city throughout March.

Topics:

DMPCrimeBangladesh Policesnatching
Read More

Local Govt Reform Commission suggests city government in Dhaka

BIDA, police pledge full security to foreign investors

DMP commissioner orders registering cases of cognizable offences

Three police superintendents transferred

Adviser: Govt taking steps to improve police accommodation, meals

DMP orders prior approval for arrests in post-uprising cases

Latest News

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x