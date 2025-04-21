Monday, April 21, 2025

Autorickshaw drivers protest ban in Gulshan, bikers attacked

Protesters also threw two rickshaws into Gulshan Lake

Battery-powered rickshaw drivers throw pedal-powered rickshaws into Gulshan Lake. Image: Collected
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 07:17 PM

Tensions have been running high for the past two days among battery-run autorickshaw drivers in Gulshan following a ban imposed by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Gulshan Society, with cycle rickshaw pullers and motorcycle riders coming under their attack on Monday.

The situation escalated further when a group of battery-run autorickshaw drivers gathered on Banani’s Road 11 to protest. Clashes broke out between the protesting drivers and those operating cycle rickshaws and riding motorcycles, with reports of physical altercations involving sticks.

Later, army personnel arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control, prompting the battery-run rickshaw drivers to vacate the streets.

According to sources, since morning, angry autorickshaw drivers attacked cycle rickshaw pullers whenever they spotted them in Gulshan and Banani areas.

Some bikers who tried to intervene were also attacked.

The protesters reportedly threw two rickshaws into Gulshan Lake—one from Banani 11 Bridge and another from the side of the bridge.

Videos of these incidents have since gone viral on social media.

The battery-run autorickshaw drivers also attempted to block several roads in Banani and surrounding areas, causing disruption to regular traffic.

These incidents sparked anger among local residents and business owners, who expressed their frustration over the situation.

Gulshan Traffic Division Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaur Rahman said a police crime unit checkpoint had been set up near the Banani 11 Bridge to stop outside rickshaws from entering.

He added that the situation escalated while authorities tried to seize battery-run rickshaws, leading to chasing and counter-chasing between drivers of battery-powered and pedal-powered rickshaws.

Several pedestrians and motorcyclists were also assaulted during the chaos, he said.

Banani police station Inspector (Operations) AKM Moinuddin said battery-run autorickshaw drivers had been attempting to gather sporadically since morning to protest the entry ban. "Gradually, they turned aggressive and tried to attack any pedal rickshaw they saw," he said.

He added that police and army personnel brought the situation under control around 1pm.

The ban on battery-run autorickshaws in Gulshan came into effect on Saturday.

Previously, only registered cycle rickshaws of a specific colour were allowed to operate in the area.

However, in recent months, the entry of battery-powered rickshaws had increased, causing severe traffic congestion and chaos, according to local residents.

In response, the DNCC, Gulshan Society, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) jointly decided to prohibit the movement of battery-powered rickshaws in Gulshan.

Gulshan, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Auto Rickshaw
