3 arrested over Primeasia University student murder

Police on Sunday night arrested three people in connection with the killing of Primeasia University student Zahidul Islam Parvez from the capital’s Mohakhali Wireless Gate and nearby areas.

The arrestees are Al Kamal Sheikh alias Kamal, 19, son of Mahbubur Rahman, Alvi Hossain Junayed, 19, son of Lal Mia from Nandail, Mymensingh and Al Amin Sani, 19, son of Sulaiman Sheikh from Sarishabari, Jamalpur.

Inspector AKM Moin Uddin, the investigating officer of the case of Banani police station, said the trio was identified through witness accounts and CCTV footages.

They were named in the case's FIR and they will be produced before a Dhaka court later in the day, he said.

Zahidul Islam Parvez, 23, a student of the 223rd batch of Textile Engineering Department of the university, was stabbed to death following a dispute with some students of English Department on the university campus on Saturday.