Polytechnic students announce 'Long March to Dhaka' if demands remain unmet

Polytechnic students have announced a "Long March to Dhaka" program, with students from all over Bangladesh, if the government does not make any announcement within the next 48 hours about their demands.

The declaration came during a rally on Sunday in front of Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

From early morning, students from various polytechnic institutes across the country began gathering in processions.

They chanted slogans while holding placards bearing their six-point demands.

At the rally, speakers said they have long been protesting to revoke the High Court verdict regarding the promotion of craft instructors serving as junior instructors, to change their job titles, and to dismiss those involved.

Despite eight months of peaceful protests, the government has taken no effective steps, the students claimed.

Mizanur Rahman, a central representative of the Polytechnic Student Movement, said: “If there is no announcement accepting our just demands within the next 48 hours, we will march to Dhaka from all over the country.”

The students said that they do not wish to cause traffic congestion or public suffering but will adopt even stricter programs if necessary to realize their demands.

The rally also condemned and protested the recent attack on polytechnic students in Comilla.

As part of their ongoing movement, on Friday, students marched wearing burial shrouds on their heads, and on Saturday, they observed the "Rise in Red" program.

Earlier on Wednesday, they blocked the Satrasta intersection in Dhaka’s Tejgaon area from morning till evening. However, after discussions with officials of the Ministry of Education at the Secretariat, students expressed dissatisfaction and vowed to continue their protest.

The students’ six-point demands are as follows: