Truck hits metro rail pillar in Agargaon

A truck laden with soil lost control and rammed the P-364 pillar of the metro rail in the capital's Agargaon early Saturday.

Kafrul police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Monir Hossain provided the information.

He said: “A bus and a truck collided in Agargaon. Later, the truck lost control and hit a pillar of the metro rail. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the incident. The bus driver and helper were injured in the incident. They are currently under treatment in the hospital.”

Earlier, around 2pm on April 9, a bus of Safety Transport lost control and rammed into pillar number 74 of the metro rail in a race between two buses in front of the Agargaon Aviation Museum. Ten passengers on the bus were injured.