Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Gas supply to remain suspended in parts of Dhaka Thursday

  • Gas supply would be halted for 10hrs
  • Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure
Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 22 May 2024, 11:38 AM

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 10am to 8pm on Thursday due to gas pipeline replacement works.

According to a public notice issued by the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off are Moghbazar, Noyatola, Madhubag, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Meer-er-bag, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabag, and Eskaton (Dilu Road).

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, Titas added.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

Titas has expressed regret for the inconvenience.

TitasGas Supply
