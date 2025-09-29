Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Gas supply in Tangail restored after 21hrs

Supply was fully restored from 5:30am on Monday

Workers repairing the ruptured gas pipeline in Tangail to restore supply. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 11:10 AM

Gas supply in Tangail was restored 21 hours after a rupture in the main transmission line of Titas Gas disrupted distribution.

The damaged pipeline was repaired at around 5:30am on Monday, bringing the supply back to normal.

As a result, the Palli Bidyut power lines also became fully operational.

The gas pipeline in Shibpur area of Tangail Sadar upazila ruptured beneath this electric pole. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Earlier, at around 8:30am on Sunday, a gas pipeline in Shibpur area of Tangail Sadar upazila ruptured beneath an electric pole, triggering a fire and prompting the authorities to shut down the gas supply.

The disruption left nearly 14,000 consumers in Tangail Sadar and Mirzapur upazilas without gas.

In addition, 15 gas stations and 35 industrial establishments in the Mirzapur industrial zone faced supply suspension.

Since a Palli Bidyut pole was situated directly above the damaged gas line, electricity supply was also suspended in Tangail Sadar, Nagarpur and Delduar upazilas, affecting around 200,000 consumers and causing severe inconvenience.

Local residents said that around 8am on Sunday, the fire broke out when the gas pipeline ruptured under an electric pole along the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Shibpur area of Tangail Sadar.

Fire service personnel later brought the blaze under control.

Following this, both gas and electricity supply remained suspended, leaving many households unable to cook and facing hardship.

Assistant Engineer of the Tangail office of Titas Gas Ramzan Ali Munna, said that a team from the Chandura Operations Department in Gazipur repaired the ruptured pipeline.

Consequently, gas supply was fully restored from 5:30am on Monday.

