Teen injured in Nayapaltan cocktail blast

A teenager was injured in a cocktail explosion in Nayapaltan, in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

The injured was identified as Sunny, 16, Chittagong’s Bahaddarhat area resident.

The incident occurred around 2:45pm on Saturday.

Later, he was rescued and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 3:30pm, where he received initial treatment.

Paltan Model police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Ali confirmed the incident.

He said the cocktail explosion occurred behind Hotel Midway in Nayapaltan, injuring Sunny.

After initial medical treatment, he was taken into police custody. The police are attempting to gather more details through interrogation, as informed by the SI.