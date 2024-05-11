Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Job aspirants block Shahbagh demanding age limit extension

Agitating for long time to raise age of government employment to 35

Shahbag intersection has been blocked by job aspirants agitating to raise the age of employment to 35 on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 04:49 PM

The agitating job aspirants broke the police barricade and blocked the Shahbag intersection on Saturday.

They were stopped by the police when they took a procession from Raju sculpture towards Ganabhaban. Later, the agitating job aspirants protested by blocking the Shahbag intersection.

At this time, due to the protest, a traffic jam was created in the Shahbagh area.

A group of job aspirants have been agitating for a long time to raise the age of government employment to 35. Finally, they gave a memorandum to the minister of education.

Later, the education minister recommended that the public administration minister demand that the working age be increased to 35.

Topics:

Job SeekersBCS
Read More

46th BCS preliminary test results published

Candidates from science background lead in clearing BCS hurdle

How PSC handles mistakes in BCS exam questions?

44th BCS written exam results published

44th BCS written exam result likely in first week of April

Arafat: Govt expresses solidarity with journalists’ demand in determining journalistic qualifications

Latest News

Israel has lost its mind

PM: Not only the wealthy, rickshaw pullers and day labourers should be living in flats too

Kejriwal urges Indians to battle 'dictatorship'

DU VC: Decision taken to implement smart card system to access library, halls

Amex, CityMaxx cards added to bKash’s 'add money' service

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x