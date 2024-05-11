Job aspirants block Shahbagh demanding age limit extension

The agitating job aspirants broke the police barricade and blocked the Shahbag intersection on Saturday.

They were stopped by the police when they took a procession from Raju sculpture towards Ganabhaban. Later, the agitating job aspirants protested by blocking the Shahbag intersection.

At this time, due to the protest, a traffic jam was created in the Shahbagh area.

A group of job aspirants have been agitating for a long time to raise the age of government employment to 35. Finally, they gave a memorandum to the minister of education.

Later, the education minister recommended that the public administration minister demand that the working age be increased to 35.