Speakers: Press freedom is essential for democracy

Speakers at a discussion highlighted the importance of freedom of the press and independent journalism as crucial components for democracy.

They said to ensure press freedom and promote responsible governance, it is essential to eliminate the tendency of self-censorship from journalism. They also stressed the significance of press freedom in the present time and underscored the value of protecting it.

The US embassy in Dhaka, in collaboration with the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC), organized the discussion titled “Press Freedom: Overcoming Challenges,” held at the EMK Centre on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2024.

The program moderator, Matt Cannell, British deputy high commissioner and development director to Bangladesh, said: "I just wanted to share a few reflections on why the UK government views media freedom as a vital component in building democratic societies. Our perspective is that media freedom worldwide is unfortunately trending in the wrong direction."

He continued: "There is also the issue of the securitization of media and the misuse of securitization legislation, which restricts freedom of expression. Unfortunately, in some countries, journalists are under attack and targeted. That's why promoting a free media is a core value that we advocate for internationally."

Matt then invited photojournalist Shahidul Alam to share his perspective on journalism, particularly addressing challenges related to digital security and the current situation.

Shahidul Alam said: "I acknowledge the challenges faced by journalists here, but it's a global issue, and these countries are not exempt from it either. My concern is the increasing difficulty in practicing journalism."

He added: "Another concern of mine is the close relationship between business entities and the government or politicians, and their influence on mainstream media. This presents significant challenges and risks. While we are not alone in facing these challenges, our environment is increasingly repressive. The risks associated with being a journalist today are greater than ever before, which is deeply concerning."

Zafar Sobhan, editor of Dhaka Tribune, shared his experience practicing journalism in Bangladesh for the past 20 years. He reflected on the differences between journalism in the early 2000s and the current situation, expressing worry about the safety of his staff and the challenges they face in reporting stories that may discomfort those in power.

He said: "I firmly believe that a free media, which highlights government mistakes, is actually the government's best ally. It is counterproductive for governments to suppress the media, as evidenced not only in Bangladesh but also globally."

Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam discussed strategies for overcoming the eloquently outlined challenges.

She said: "Today, I witnessed the deteriorating condition of press freedom in South Asian nations, including Bangladesh. The government's authoritarian stance seems to be tightening its grip on the press, often utilizing law enforcement and intelligence agencies to suppress dissenting voices."

She shared her personal experiences of facing difficulties while working. A case was filed against her under Section 379 of the Official Secrets Act, which she has been dealing with for the past three years. She has had to regularly attend court hearings, and her passport was withheld, preventing her from leaving the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was assigned to cover the health sector and exposed massive irregularities in health worker recruitment and private healthcare. Consequently, she was arrested and detained for five hours.

She said: "My only 'crime' was doing my job as a journalist, reporting on corruption and irregularities. As a result of my reporting, I faced intimidation, threats, and harassment from government officials."

Reflecting on the impact of this case on her personal and professional life over the past three years, she added: "No journalist should ever have to endure what I have faced while remaining loyal to the profession."

Journalist Ayesha Kabir expressed her views on laws like the Digital Security Act and the Cyber Security Act, saying: "Yes, they are daunting, but to be honest, these laws don't even matter, as Rozina wasn't even arrested under them. I mean, they do matter, but you don't even need a law to be repressed, harassed, or abused. You can be harassed, your family can be harassed without any legal basis, and that's the truth."

She added: "We've become so conditioned to constant repression, threats, and fear in recent times that we've turned to self-censorship. To some extent, all of us engage in self-censorship automatically, but how much of it is necessary? Have we become so conditioned?"

Rezaur Rahman Lenin referred to a recent report by the rights organization Odhikar, saying: "Their reports over the last three months highlight the media freedom situation. At least 81 journalists have been under attack, which is the highest number of attacks faced this year, compared to other crimes like public lynching, sexual killings, and separatist activities. Among these, 81 individuals are journalists."

He continued: "So, what are the issues? Threats, physical attacks, psychological attacks, censorship—no organization can possibly document all these issues. When someone is self-censoring or under surveillance, like some of the journalists here, how do we report these things in mainstream media or elsewhere?"

At the event, a 40-minute documentary film titled 'Martha Mitchell' was screened. The program was moderated by Asha C Beh, the principal deputy spokesperson of the US Embassy in Dhaka.