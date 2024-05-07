State Minister: TCB may start selling products at permanent shops in July

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu on Tuesday said Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is expected to begin sale of goods at a subsidised rate from permanent shops from July this year.

The state minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural program of selling three essential products among 10 million family card holders across the country in Norda-Baridhara area in the capital.

He said that the government is working to ensure the supply of essential commodities at an affordable price. “No one can manipulate the market if the supply of essential commodities remains sufficient.”

Titu requested local public representatives to conduct TCB activities through permanent shops so that people can purchase goods at their convenience.

"During Ramadan, there was a ban on onion export in India. But we imported onions from India under special arrangements through TCB. Our goal was to ensure that people could buy onions at an affordable price. As a result, the price of onions is still within reach for many people," he said.

He said: “We need to ensure that only eligible people get goods from TCB. The list would be updated periodically. We also plan to increase the number of products which are sold through TCB."

Through the family cards, the TCB is providing 5kg of rice at Tk30 per kg, 2-litre soybean oil at Tk100 per litre and 2kgs of lentils at Tk60 per kg for May 2024.