Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt approves import of fertilizers, LNG cargoes, other goods

It approved separate proposals to procure 1.40 lakh tons of fertilizer, 2 LNG cargoes, and 2.20 lakh tons of wheat to meet rising national demand

Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 09:27 PM

The government on Wednesday approved several major procurement proposals involving the import of fertilizers, LNG cargoes, wheat, and lentils worth Tk2,810 crore to meet the country’s growing domestic demands.

The approvals came from the 28th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase this year, held on Wednesday with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair at Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat.

It approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.40 lakh tons of fertilizer, 2 cargoes of LNG, and 2.20 lakh tons of wheat to meet the growing demand for the country.

Of the approved eight proposals, four were from the Ministry of Agriculture, two were from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, and one each from the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Food.

Following four separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure some 30,000 tons of MOP fertilizer from JSC Foreign Economic Corporation (Prodintorg), Russia, with Tk129.59 crore.

The BADC will procure 30,000 tons of TSP fertilizer from OCP, Nutricrops, Morocco, with around Tk211.82 crore.

The BADC will import 40,000 tons of DAP fertilizer from OCP, Nutricrops, Morocco, with around Tk378.22 crore, while the BADC would import 40,000 tons of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) with around Tk172.79 crore.

Following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure one cargo LNG from the spot market through the following international quotation method from M/S Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore, with around Tk513.45 crore, while Petrobangla would import one cargo LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, with around Tk522.27 crore.

Following a proposal from the Ministry of Food, the government would procure 2.20 lakh tons of wheat from the USA on a G2G basis from Agrocorp International Pte Limited, as authorized by the US Wheat Associates, with around Tk817.57 crore.

The day’s purchase committee meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Commerce under which the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 7,000 tons of lentil through the following local Open Tender Method (OTM) from KBC Agro Products Private Limited, Dhaka, with around Tk64.32 crore.

Topics:

LNGTCBSalehuddin Ahmed
Read More

Salehuddin: Bangladesh may get reduced tariffs on exports to USA

Govt to review all independent power plant deals of Awami League regime

Salehuddin: World Bank to continue supporting Bangladesh projects

Salehuddin: Interim govt focused on basic reforms

Purchase body approves import of LNG, urea fertilizer

Salehuddin hopes to get better results in meeting with US on tariff

Latest News

Milestone plane crash: 22 bodies handed over to families

Viral photo sparks debate: Did NCP leaders receive special treatment at Jamuna?

8 among 44 admitted in Burn Institute in critical condition

Gopalganj incident: Two more cases filed

Hasnat: No political alliance with Awami League will be tolerated

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x