Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Car catches fire in Karwan Bazar

  • No casualties reported
  • Fire was estinghuished
Image shows the car that caught on fire in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2024, 02:16 PM

A fire broke out in a private car in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.

The incident took place in front of Karwan Bazar Metro Rail Station around 12:30pm.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Sergeant Md Ashikur Rahman, of Sonargaon traffic police box, said: "I was on duty at the traffic box adjacent to Karwan Bazar. Suddenly, I saw a private car on fire. It was possible to extinguish the fire immediately with the efforts of the people present nearby.”

After the fire was extinguished, the car was quickly removed from the place and traffic on the road was back to normal, he added. 

Karwan BazarFire
