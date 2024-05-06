Tagore Society Dhaka established to promote poet’s vision

Tagore Society Dhaka announced its formal opening on Monday, on the eve of Rabindranath Tagore’s 163rd birth anniversary, with the aim of promoting Tagore’s vision and legacy.

TSD will hold a press conference at 11:30am on Sunday at the prestigious Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The objectives of Tagore Society Dhaka are the promotion of Tagore’s vision, national and international collaboration, organizing nationwide training programs, undertaking research, innovation and policy advocacy, empowering communities, securing resources and ensuring sustainability, establishing educational and cultural hubs, securing a permanent home for the society’s operations, and investing for financial sustainability.

Dr Chanchal Khan, development practitioner, Tagore singer and exponent, and researcher, will serve as president of the organization.

Joining him on the trustee board are notable figures representing various sectors of society. These include lawmaker Aroma Dutta, academic Prof Dr Fakrul Alam, veteran journalist and writer Syed Badrul Ahsan, renowned fashion designer Bibi Russell, and Ekushey Padak winner Moinul Ahsan Saber.