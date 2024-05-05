Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Rain accompanied by hails lashed the capital Dhaka late on Sunday, bringing some relief from the severe heat baking Bangladesh.

Dust storms started in different areas of Dhaka after 8pm. Later, some light rain was reported in different areas of Dhaka. Slowly rain started pouring heavily hails.

A warning issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department for the next 72 hours from 4pm on Sunday said during the next 72 hours, isolated west/northwesterly winds will pass over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur.

After the rain, the temperature has also dropped.

The highest temperature in Dhaka was 36.7°C on Saturday and the lowest temperature was 25.3°C on Sunday.