Dhaka Tribune
BMD: Rains may continue in parts of Bangladesh

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 11:54 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rains  in parts of Bangladesh in 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions,” said a Met office bulletin.

The land depression over Odisha and adjoining area weakened into a well-marked low and now lies over Jharkhand and adjoining area, it said.

It is likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually.

Its associated trough extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over the northern part and fairly active elsewhere over Bangladesh, and moderate over the North Bay.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The country’s highest 53mm of rains was recorded in Tangail in 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)heavy rain
